Does Donald Trump really hold $870 million in Bitcoin?

## Is Donald Trump Holding $870 Million in Bitcoin?

In recent reports, speculation has arisen around Donald Trump’s potential exposure to Bitcoin (BTC), which could be as high as $870 million. This would position him as one of the significant indirect holders of the cryptocurrency. Let’s delve deeper into the details surrounding Trump’s alleged Bitcoin holdings and their implications.

### How Much Crypto Does Trump Possess?

Trump’s purported substantial stake in Bitcoin is linked to his ownership interest in Trump Media and Technology Group (NASDAQ: DJT), where he reportedly owns 41% of the company. The parent company of Truth Social raised a substantial amount of capital earlier this year, a significant portion of which was allocated to investing in Bitcoin, also known as “digital gold.”

According to Finbold’s Q3 2025 Cryptocurrency Market Report, Trump’s on-chain cryptocurrency holdings have seen a notable increase. During the third quarter of 2025, the value of his wallet surged by 36.6%, showcasing a commendable performance after a challenging start to the year. The value of Trump’s wallet reportedly escalated from $2.27 million to $3.10 million, representing a significant gain.

### Trump’s Cryptocurrency Portfolio Composition

As of the latest data, Trump’s direct holdings in cryptocurrencies have undergone fluctuations, currently sitting at approximately $1.35 million. Notably, a considerable portion of these holdings, around 83%, is allocated to Ethereum (ETH), as gleaned from information sourced by Arkham. Surprisingly, there seems to be no BTC stake attributed to Trump’s personal cryptocurrency account.

However, beyond Trump’s personal holdings, his involvement in cryptocurrency extends to entities such as World Liberty Financial (WLFI) and Trump Media and Technology Group. The grand total of Donald Trump’s alleged $870 million Bitcoin exposure remains indirect, largely attributed to TMTG’s treasury strategy. While Trump may not hold Bitcoin in a traditional personal wallet, the digital asset remains a significant component of his financial interests.

### Bitcoin’s Role in Trump’s Financial Strategy

Despite the dynamic nature of cryptocurrency markets, TMTG has maintained a stable position in Bitcoin on its balance sheet. Prioritizing cryptocurrency investments has facilitated a strategic transformation for the firm, shifting its identity from a social media company to a notable corporate holder, drawing parallels with industry trendsetters like Strategy (NASDAQ: MSTR).

In light of his evolving perspective on digital currencies, Trump has transitioned from a skeptic to a prominent advocate in the industry, wielding influence through initiatives like the GENIUS Act. This legislative proposal aims to position the United States as a frontrunner in digital asset infrastructure, underscoring Trump’s commitment to fostering innovation and competitiveness in the crypto space.

In conclusion, while the speculations surrounding Trump’s substantial Bitcoin exposure continue to capture attention, his strategic approach towards cryptocurrency investments underscores the evolving landscape of digital assets within the financial realm.

*Featured image via Shutterstock*

**The post Does Donald Trump really hold $870 million in Bitcoin? appeared first on Finbold.**