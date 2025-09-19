Dogecoin ETF hits 6x the average ETF volume on day 1

# Dogecoin ETF Makes Record-Breaking Debut

## Introduction

A groundbreaking moment occurred on September 18 as REX-Osprey introduced new U.S. spot crypto exchange-traded funds (ETFs), setting the stage for a remarkable trading frenzy. Among them, the Dogecoin (DOGE) ETF, trading as DOJE, saw a stellar debut, surpassing traditional ETF norms with remarkable trading volume within a short timeframe.

## DOJE Surpasses Expectations

The DOJE ETF made waves by amassing nearly $6 million in trading volume within an hour of its launch. This achievement is unprecedented, with the fund eclipsing the average ETF launch volume by a staggering sixfold, typically around $1 million on the first trading day. Noted Bloomberg Senior ETF Analyst Eric Balchunas expressed astonishment at this remarkable start, highlighting the exceptional performance of DOJE.

## REX-Osprey’s Success Continues

Adding to the spectacle, REX-Osprey’s XRP ETF, listed under the ticker XRPP, also demonstrated exceptional trading activity, generating close to $25 million in trading volume within ninety minutes. The CEO of REX-Osprey, Greg King, emphasized the growing interest in ETFs as key instruments for trading and market access, underscoring the significant impact of the digital asset revolution.

## Regulatory Developments Set the Stage

Against this backdrop, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) paved the way for the emergence of new crypto investment products by approving generic listing standards for commodity-based trusts. These trusts, meeting specified criteria, can now list without requiring a separate order from the SEC. The SEC mandates that qualifying trusts trade their underlying assets on monitored markets, maintain detailed futures histories, or hold ETFs providing substantial exposure. Moreover, transparency requirements, such as daily disclosure of holdings, net asset values, and liquidity policies, have been put in place to ensure market integrity.

## Conclusion

The remarkable debut of the Dogecoin ETF and the broader success of REX-Osprey’s new offerings signal a paradigm shift in the investment landscape. The record-breaking trading volumes and the SEC’s regulatory developments underscore the growing prominence of cryptocurrency-based investment instruments. This pivotal moment sets the stage for further innovations and advancements in the realm of digital asset trading.