Dogecoin millionaire count soars as Musk to step back from D.O.G.E

## Title: The Impact of Elon Musk on Dogecoin Millionaires and Market Performance

### Introduction

A recent report by Finbold shed light on the correlation between Elon Musk’s involvement with the Department of Government Efficiency (D.O.G.E.) and the fluctuation in the number of Dogecoin (DOGE) millionaire addresses. This article delves into the significant shifts in the Dogecoin market and the emergence of new DOGE millionaires following Musk’s decision to step back from D.O.G.E.

### Musk’s Influence on Dogecoin Millionaires

The initial report on March 31 highlighted a 40% decline in DOGE millionaire addresses during Musk’s tenure with D.O.G.E. However, tensions escalated between Musk and the Trump administration, leading to Musk’s announcement of winding down his involvement with D.O.G.E. This decision triggered the emergence of 183 new DOGE millionaires by April 25, marking a 14.33% increase from April 8.

#### Impact on Millionaire Addresses

The number of addresses holding $1 million to $9.99 million worth of Dogecoin surged from 1,082 to 1,223 post-Musk’s decision, while addresses with holdings exceeding $10 million grew by 21.54%, reaching 237 from 195.

### Dogecoin’s Market Performance

The comparison between March 31 and April 8 showcased a fluctuation in DOGE millionaire numbers, dropping from 1,366 to 1,277 initially and rising to 1,460 thereafter. This period also witnessed significant market shifts, with DOGE’s price dipping to $0.142 and market cap decreasing to $19.7 billion before rallying to $0.181 and a market cap nearing $27 billion by April 25.

### Musk’s Historical Impact on Dogecoin

Elon Musk’s endorsement of Dogecoin has been a key driver of price volatility, given his influence on the cryptocurrency market. Additionally, his political engagements have impacted Tesla’s sales performance, leading to a significant drop in Q1 2025 sales in Europe.

#### Influence on Dogecoin’s Future

Musk’s controversial actions have not only affected Tesla but also stirred mixed reactions across international and domestic platforms. Despite the market volatility, Dogecoin’s price surge has surpassed the rise in millionaire addresses, indicating a complex impact of Musk’s involvement on the meme coin’s future.

### Conclusion

Elon Musk’s decision to step back from D.O.G.E. led to a notable increase in DOGE millionaire addresses and sparked a positive market rally for Dogecoin. As Musk’s influence continues to shape the cryptocurrency landscape, the impact on Dogecoin’s performance and millionaire demographics remains subject to ongoing developments in the digital currency sphere.