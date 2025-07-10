Dogecoin Price at Make-or-Break Level as ETF Approval Odds Drop to 75%

## Introduction

Dogecoin, a popular cryptocurrency, is currently facing a crucial moment as its price hovers at a decisive level. Despite dwindling odds of ETF approval, Dogecoin’s entry into a significant demand zone suggests a potential resurgence in buying interest. This article delves into the latest developments affecting Dogecoin’s price movements.

### Dogecoin Price Update

Dogecoin’s price sits at $0.18 as of July 10, marking a 5% increase over the past 24 hours. This surge follows the cryptocurrency’s recent entry into a key demand area, hinting at a shift in market sentiment.

## Dogecoin Price Movement Analysis

As the odds of Dogecoin ETF approval decrease to 75%, investors are closely monitoring its price action. The cryptocurrency’s current trading level is considered critical, with the potential to determine its future trajectory.

### Rising Buy-Side Activity

Despite uncertainties surrounding ETF approval, the uptick in Dogecoin’s price suggests growing interest from buyers. The surge in trading volume within a crucial demand zone points to a possible bullish momentum.

## Conclusion

Dogecoin’s price is currently teetering at a pivotal juncture, balancing between potential price appreciation and regulatory uncertainties. The recent surge in buy-side activity following its entry into a significant demand area hints at a possible uptrend. With ETF approval odds dwindling, investors will be closely monitoring Dogecoin’s price movements to assess its future direction. Stay tuned for more updates on Dogecoin’s price action.