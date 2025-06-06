Donald Trump Calls For A 100 Bps Fed Rate Cut Ahead June FOMC Meeting

## Title: President Trump Urges 100 Basis Points Rate Cut Before June FOMC Meeting

### Introduction

President Donald Trump persistently urges the US Federal Reserve to reduce interest rates, despite the cautious approach taken by Chairman Jerome Powell and the committee. His recent call for a significant 100 basis points (Bps) rate cut before the upcoming FOMC meeting reflects his desire to stimulate economic growth and provide a boost to the financial markets.

### President Trump’s Request for a Rate Cut

President Trump has once again voiced his demand for a substantial 100 basis points Fed rate cut, referring to it as “rocket fuel” for the economy. This request comes in anticipation of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting scheduled for later this month, as the President continues to apply pressure on the Fed to take more aggressive monetary policy actions.

### The Federal Reserve’s Response

Despite President Trump’s persistence, the Federal Reserve, under the leadership of Jerome Powell, has displayed reluctance towards implementing such a drastic rate cut. The committee’s cautious approach is driven by considerations of maintaining economic stability and carefully assessing the impact of monetary policy decisions on various sectors of the economy.

### Conclusion

President Trump’s call for a 100 basis points Fed rate cut ahead of the June FOMC meeting highlights the ongoing tensions between the administration and the Federal Reserve regarding monetary policy. While the President advocates for aggressive stimulus measures to fuel economic growth, the Fed remains cautious in its approach to ensure a balanced and sustainable economic environment.

