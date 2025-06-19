Donald Trump Urges US House To Send The GENIUS Act To His Desk “ASAP”

## Title: Donald Trump Calls for Expedited Passage of GENIUS Act by US House

### Introduction

In a recent development, former President Donald Trump has lauded the US Senate for approving the GENIUS Act, highlighting its significance in bolstering US digital asset leadership. With a keen focus on accelerating the legislative process, Trump is now urging the US House to swiftly send the bill to his desk for enactment.

### Donald Trump’s Applause for GENIUS Act Passage

Donald Trump commended the US Senate for its decisive action in passing the GENIUS Act, emphasizing its crucial role in advancing the US’s position in the digital asset landscape. The legislation, aimed at promoting stability and innovation in the realm of cryptocurrencies, has garnered Trump’s endorsement as a key step towards reinforcing American dominance in the digital economy.

### Urgent Call for House Approval

With momentum building following the Senate’s approval, Donald Trump is pressing the US House to expedite the process of passing the GENIUS Act without any alterations to the existing version. Emphasizing the need for a speedy and unadulterated passage, Trump has underscored the importance of maintaining the bill’s integrity and swift implementation to capitalize on its potential benefits for the US economy.

### Conclusion

Donald Trump’s proactive stance on the GENIUS Act underscores the urgency of fortifying US leadership in the digital asset space. By urging the US House to prioritize the quick enactment of the legislation, Trump is signaling a clear commitment to advancing American interests in the evolving landscape of cryptocurrencies. With a focus on maintaining the bill’s integrity and expediting its passage, Trump’s call for swift action reflects a strategic approach to leveraging the potential of the GENIUS Act for national economic growth and innovation.