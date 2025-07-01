Donald Trump’s crypto portfolio loses 78% of value in first half of 2025

**Title: Donald Trump’s Cryptocurrency Portfolios Performance in H1 2025**

**Introduction**

President Donald Trump’s personal cryptocurrency investments experienced a significant downturn in the first half of 2025. This article delves into the details of Trump’s crypto portfolio performance, including notable assets and the contrasting growth of World Liberty Financial’s digital asset holdings.

**Donald Trump’s Cryptocurrency Portfolio Performance**

**Decline in Value**

In the initial half of 2025, Trump’s crypto portfolio suffered a staggering 78.35% decline, dropping from approximately $10.16 million on January 1 to $2.20 million by June 30. The bulk of this decline transpired in Q1 when the portfolio hit a low of $1.96 million by the end of March.

**Mild Recovery in Q2**

Despite the significant losses, Trump’s holdings experienced a slight recovery in the second quarter, gaining around $240,000 or 12.24% between April and June.

**Assets in Trump’s Portfolio**

Trump’s largest holding is the meme token TROG, valued at over $800,000. Other assets in his wallet include USDC, MAGA (TRUMP), and MATIC. It’s essential to note that not all assets were necessarily acquired by Trump himself, as unsolicited tokens are common in the crypto space.

**WLFI’s Performance in H1**

In contrast to Trump’s personal portfolio, World Liberty Financial (WLFI), backed by Trump and his family, witnessed robust growth in the first half of 2025. Starting the year with a valuation of $72.82 million, WLFI’s portfolio surged to $178.15 million by June 30, marking a remarkable gain of 115.89%.

**Conclusion**

The divergence between Trump’s personal wallet and WLFI’s managed portfolio underscores the contrast between speculative meme token investments and structured crypto strategies. As institutional interest in crypto rises and the market favors fundamentals over viral trends, the future landscape of cryptocurrency investments remains dynamic.

