Donut closes a $7 million pre-seed funding round 

### Introduction

Donut, a groundbreaking crypto browser, has successfully secured a noteworthy $7 million pre-seed funding round, with support from prominent partners like Hongshan, BITKRAFT, and HackVC. This infusion of capital is set to propel Donut’s innovative work on a cutting-edge user interface that caters to both individuals and artificial intelligence agents.

### Donut’s Innovative Approach

#### An AI-crypto Browser

Through its astute fusion of wallets, decentralized exchanges (DEXs), and blockchain networks, Donut’s browser is revolutionizing the realm of AI technology and cryptocurrency. The browser distinguishes itself by not only presenting and disseminating information but also actively responding to it. This groundbreaking functionality is made possible by Donut’s unique agentic system, empowering AI agents to track token trends, conduct trades, swap assets, and generate yield seamlessly within the browser’s interface. This is supported by the utilization of the CodeAct framework and a specially crafted infrastructure that leverages headless browser automation.

### Strategic Growth Initiatives

#### Accelerating Crypto-AI Development

In a bid to expedite its developmental endeavors, Donut is diligently expanding its workforce. Tim Fan, Chief Scientist and industry luminary with a background at CMU and Meta AI, envisions a landscape where crypto transactions are managed by autonomous agents. By harnessing cutting-edge in-domain models and a network of browser agents capable of navigating intricate environments, Donut aims to usher in a new era of AI-infused financial interactions. In pursuit of this goal, the company is actively recruiting talent across various disciplines, spanning AI research, software engineering, multimedia production, and artistic design.

### Future Trajectory

Empowered by its recent funding influx, Donut aspires to redefine the digital ecosystem, particularly in how AI agents engage with the financial landscape. Firmly committed to creating a hyperfinancialized framework that seamlessly integrates AI capabilities, Donut’s CEO Chris Zhu envisions a future where the internet interface is tailored for AI-financial interactions. Early adopters keen on exploring the innovative functionalities offered by Donut can sign up on the company’s public waitlist.

### Conclusion

In summarizing, Donut’s achievement of closing a $7 million pre-seed funding round signifies a significant milestone in its quest to revolutionize the fintech landscape. With a steadfast commitment to AI-integrated financial solutions and a forward-thinking approach to browser technology, Donut is poised to shape the future of digital interactions. Keep an eye on Donut’s trailblazing advancements as it transforms the frontiers of the financial internet. The original article can be found on Finbold.