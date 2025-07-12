Double-Leverage XRP ETF Hits $120M Volume With 55% Weekly Gain

Double-Leverage XRP ETF Surpasses $120M Volume and Achieves 55% Weekly Growth

The double-leverage XRP ETF, known as $XXRP, has recently reached an impressive milestone of $120 million in daily trading volume. This substantial increase in volume represents more than four times the fund’s average daily turnover. The success of this ETF is a testament to the early launch strategy by Teucrium, which has proven to be incredibly rewarding as the 2x XRP ETF experiences significant growth.

Teucrium’s Early Launch Strategy Proves Successful

Teucrium’s decision to introduce the double-leverage XRP ETF to the market early on has paid off brilliantly. The ETF has seen a remarkable surge in trading volume, attracting substantial investor interest and contributing to its rapid growth. This strategic move has enabled the fund to stand out and deliver exceptional performance within a short period.

Bloomberg’s Eric Balchunas Acknowledges the ETF’s Remarkable Performance

Bloomberg’s Eric Balchunas, a well-respected market expert, has acknowledged the outstanding achievement of the double-leverage XRP ETF. The ETF’s ability to achieve a 55% weekly gain is truly remarkable and showcases its strength and potential in the market. This level of success has turned heads in the investment industry, establishing the $XXRP ETF as a notable performer.

Conclusion

The recent performance of the double-leverage XRP ETF, with its impressive $120 million trading volume and 55% weekly gain, demonstrates the fund’s rapid growth and investor appeal. Teucrium’s strategic decision to launch the ETF early has proven to be a wise move, leading to significant market success. With the recognition from experts like Bloomberg’s Eric Balchunas, the $XXRP ETF is making waves in the investment world and signaling promising opportunities for investors.