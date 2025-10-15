EcoYield launches $EYE to connect AI compute demand with renewable energy infrastructure

## Introduction

EcoYield, a revolutionary Web3 platform, has introduced the $EYE token presale to bridge the gap between renewable energy and artificial intelligence (AI) compute infrastructure. This innovative approach combines GPU leasing revenues with renewable energy savings, offering investors a transparent pathway to participate in real-world infrastructure growth.

## Connecting Digital Finance with Real Infrastructure Projects

As the adoption of AI technology continues to soar globally, there has been a significant increase in demand for GPUs. EcoYield is strategically positioned to meet this demand sustainably by establishing modular data centers fueled by renewable energy in key markets. The $EYE token serves as the foundation of EcoYield’s dual-yield model, providing holders with unique benefits such as access to project vaults, staking rewards, and governance participation.

## The Presale and Project Details

The presale for the $EYE token commences on October 13, offering early contributors an opportunity to acquire LP tokens associated with specific pilot projects. These projects include a 150kW solar installation in Leeds, UK, featuring 10 H100 GPUs, and an 800kW solar and 2MWh battery-powered data center in Dubai, housing 100 H100 GPUs. EcoYield’s initiative is projected to offset a significant amount of CO₂ emissions annually.

The presale starts at $0.025 per token, aiming to secure up to $10 million in funding. To minimize sell pressure, vesting schedules and cliffs have been meticulously designed. Jordan Myers, Co-Founder of EcoYield, underlines the platform’s commitment to transforming clean energy and AI infrastructure into accessible investment opportunities with genuine impact.

## Conclusion

EcoYield’s groundbreaking approach exemplifies the fusion of clean energy and cutting-edge technology, offering investors a chance to participate in sustainable infrastructure developments. Through the launch of the $EYE token, EcoYield paves the way for a new era of investment that prioritizes transparency, sustainability, and real-world impact.