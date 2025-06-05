Eight Crypto Groups Lobby to Add Blockchain Regulatory Certainty Act to Market Structure Bill

Introduction:

A coalition of eight crypto policy organizations is advocating for the integration of the Blockchain Regulatory Certainty Act (BRCA) into the forthcoming market structure bill. This initiative aims to uphold the safeguarding of developers and infrastructure providers within the cryptocurrency and decentralized finance (DeFi) realms.

### Pushing for Regulatory Certainty: Crypto Groups’ Advocacy

The support of eight crypto groups in favor of adding the Blockchain Regulatory Certainty Act (BRCA) to the market structure bill underscores the importance of regulatory clarity in the crypto landscape. By emphasizing this amendment, the organizations strive to enhance the protective measures for developers and infrastructure providers operating in the dynamic sectors of cryptocurrency and DeFi.

#### The Significance of the Blockchain Regulatory Certainty Act

The proposed integration of the Blockchain Regulatory Certainty Act (BRCA) within the upcoming market structure legislation signifies a pivotal step towards establishing a secure and transparent regulatory framework for the crypto industry. By advocating for the inclusion of BRCA, the coalition of crypto policy organizations seeks to address the critical regulatory uncertainties that currently impede the growth and innovation of cryptocurrency and DeFi platforms.

### Conclusion:

The collaborative efforts of the eight crypto groups to lobby for the Blockchain Regulatory Certainty Act showcase a proactive approach towards shaping a more cohesive regulatory environment for the crypto sector. By championing this amendment, the organizations aim to fortify the foundation upon which developers and infrastructure providers can thrive and contribute to the continual evolution of cryptocurrency and DeFi platforms.