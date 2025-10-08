Electroneum and One Ocean Foundation project shortlisted for Premio Aretè Award of Excellence 2025

## Introduction

Electroneum and One Ocean Foundation have joined forces in a groundbreaking partnership aimed at promoting sustainability and ocean conservation through the innovative use of blockchain technology. This collaboration has not only garnered recognition but has also been shortlisted for the prestigious Premio Aretè Award of Excellence 2025, symbolizing a significant milestone in the realm of sustainability initiatives.

## Electroneum- One Ocean Foundation Partnership

Electroneum, a cutting-edge energy-efficient Layer 1 blockchain platform, has recently forged a strategic alliance with One Ocean Foundation, a prominent non-profit organization dedicated to the protection and restoration of marine ecosystems. This partnership, revealed on Wednesday, October 8, marks a pivotal step towards establishing transparent donation mechanisms and tokenized tracking of sustainable practices leveraging Electroneum’s eco-friendly blockchain technology.

### Verifying Donations and Tracking Sustainability

The collaborative effort between Electroneum and One Ocean Foundation aims to utilize blockchain capabilities to authenticate donations and monitor sustainable endeavors. By utilizing Electroneum’s low-energy blockchain, the partners seek to create a system that ensures transparency in donation processes while effectively tracking sustainable initiatives such as the Blue Forest project and the Canyon of Caprera project championed by the foundation.

## Premio Aretè Award of Excellence Nomination

The commendable work undertaken by Electroneum and One Ocean Foundation has not gone unnoticed, as evidenced by their nomination for the esteemed 2025 Premio Aretè Award of Excellence in Italy. This recognition signifies the impact of their collaborative efforts in the domain of sustainability and sets the stage for future advancements in utilizing technology for ocean conservation.

### Greening the Blockchain Ecosystem

The partnership between Electroneum and One Ocean Foundation aligns with the recent launch of Electroneum 2.0, a revamped blockchain network emphasizing accessibility and environmental sustainability. Embodied in this initiative is a commitment to developing a developer-friendly Layer 1 protocol featuring low transaction fees and a minimal carbon footprint, underpinning Electroneum’s dedication to being at the forefront of eco-conscious blockchain solutions.

## Conclusion

The alliance between Electroneum and One Ocean Foundation exemplifies the fusion of technology and environmental preservation, setting a standard for leveraging blockchain for social good. Through their shared vision and innovative approach, these entities are trailblazing a path towards a more sustainable future, with the Premio Aretè Award nomination serving as a testament to their impactful collaboration.

