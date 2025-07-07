Elon Musk Says His America Party Will Accept Bitcoin, Calls US Dollar Hopeless

### Introduction

Elon Musk recently announced that his America Party will be accepting Bitcoin as part of its platform. This decision comes after Musk expressed his belief that fiat currency, specifically the US Dollar, is “hopeless.” The move to embrace Bitcoin signifies a significant shift in the political landscape and the growing influence of cryptocurrencies.

—

## Elon Musk’s America Party Embraces Bitcoin

Elon Musk, the tech entrepreneur and CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, has made a bold statement by announcing that his newly formed America Party will accept Bitcoin. This decision was revealed in response to a question from a Bitcoin user on the X platform. Musk emphasized his lack of faith in fiat currency, stating that it is “hopeless.” By openly expressing support for Bitcoin, Musk is signaling a new direction for his political endeavors.

### Bitcoin Price Surge

As news of Elon Musk’s endorsement of Bitcoin spread, the price of BTC experienced a 1.42% increase over the last 24 hours. This surge reflects the significant impact that Musk’s statements can have on the cryptocurrency market. The integration of Bitcoin into the America Party’s platform could potentially lead to further fluctuations in the value of the digital currency.

### The Future of Cryptocurrency in Politics

Musk’s decision to embrace Bitcoin marks a significant moment in the intersection of technology, finance, and politics. As cryptocurrencies continue to gain mainstream acceptance, their influence on various aspects of society, including politics, is becoming more pronounced. By incorporating Bitcoin into his political party, Musk is positioning himself at the forefront of this evolving landscape.

—

### Conclusion

Elon Musk’s announcement that the America Party will accept Bitcoin underscores the increasing importance of cryptocurrencies in shaping the future of politics. As traditional fiat currencies face scrutiny, digital assets like Bitcoin are gaining traction as viable alternatives. Musk’s endorsement of Bitcoin not only highlights his forward-thinking approach but also sets a precedent for the integration of cryptocurrency into the political sphere.