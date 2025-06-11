Enso opens $5M token sale to community via CoinList

“`html

Welcome to the Enso Community Token Sale

Enso Launches $5M Token Sale on CoinList

Enso, a leading blockchain infrastructure provider, has announced the launch of a $5 million community token sale on CoinList. This initiative aims to make 4% of the total supply of 100 million ENSO tokens available to the public.

Token Sale Details

The token sale is set to commence on June 12, 2025, at 5 PM UTC and will conclude on June 19, 2025, at 5 PM UTC. Interested community members will have the opportunity to acquire ENSO tokens at a fully diluted valuation (FDV) of $125 million, which stands as a lower valuation compared to a previous VC round.

Venture Backing and Development Focus

Enso has garnered support from prominent Web3 venture capital firms such as Polychain Capital, Multicoin Capital, Spartan, Dialectic, Cyberfund, and IdeoVentures. The company’s innovative approach involves providing blockchain shortcuts to streamline onchain development and deployment processes.

Enabling Blockchain Interoperability

Enso’s platform offers a unified network that simplifies interactions with smart contracts across different blockchain frameworks through a single integration point, thus enhancing developer experience and user accessibility within the blockchain ecosystem.

Enterprise Adoption and Use Cases

With over 100 enterprises leveraging Enso’s services in various sectors such as AI agents, blockchains, asset management, and decentralized exchanges, the platform has facilitated settlements exceeding $15 billion onchain. Enso’s universal abstraction layer standardizes onchain actions, streamlining workflows across multiple blockchains without the need to navigate individual protocol complexities.

Join the Community Round

Developers, AI engines, and individuals interested in contributing to Enso’s open-source network can participate in the community round by registering at coinlist.co/enso.

Featured image via Shutterstock.

Original article source: Finbold.

**Conclusion:**

Enso’s community token sale on CoinList presents a unique opportunity for individuals to participate in the project’s ecosystem. With a focus on blockchain interoperability and enterprise adoption, Enso is shaping the future of decentralized technologies. Join the Enso community to be part of this transformative journey.