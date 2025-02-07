Enso surpasses $3.1 billion in crypto transaction volume

# Enso Blockchain Automation Platform Achieves $3.1 Billion in Transaction Volume

## Introduction

Enso, the innovative blockchain automation platform, has set a new milestone by processing a remarkable $3.1 billion in transaction volume. This accomplishment solidifies Enso’s position as one of the leading blockchain aggregators in terms of seven-day volume. The platform’s success highlights its ability to handle high-volume decentralized finance (DeFi) operations efficiently.

## Enso’s Role in Boyco Campaign Liquidity

The surge in transaction volume can be attributed primarily to Boyco, a liquidity campaign associated with Berachain’s pre-launch strategy. Enso plays a pivotal role in this campaign by channeling deposits across various DeFi protocols seamlessly. By serving as the execution layer for Boyco’s liquidity deployment, Enso has facilitated billions in on-chain transactions, demonstrating its capability to manage complex DeFi activities at scale.

### Simplifying Blockchain Development with Shortcuts

Enso revolutionizes blockchain development through the use of “shortcuts” – pre-packaged actions engineered to streamline multi-step DeFi interactions into a single transaction. This innovative approach not only simplifies processes but also equips developers with the tools needed to expand frictionless Web3 applications effortlessly.

## Automated On-Chain Executions with Royco Protocol

Powered by the Royco Protocol, the Boyco campaign has redefined how new blockchains attract liquidity. Developed in collaboration with Berachain, LayerZero, Stargate, and Enso, Boyco eliminates the reliance on third-party intermediaries, enabling decentralized applications (dApps) to incentivize liquidity directly. Enso’s integration of 12 applications and 20 asset issuers has significantly enhanced transaction efficiency, including the successful execution of a $300 million transaction. This impressive feat underscores the rising demand for automated on-chain executions.

## Conclusion

Enso’s accomplishment of surpassing $3.1 billion in crypto transaction volume underscores its growing influence in the blockchain ecosystem. By simplifying processes, enhancing efficiency, and enabling high-volume operations, Enso is positioned as a key player in driving the evolution of decentralized finance. The platform’s success in supporting the Boyco campaign reinforces its reputation as an indispensable tool for developers and businesses seeking to thrive in the decentralized landscape.

This article was first published on [Finbold](link to original article).