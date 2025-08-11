“ETH Can Flip BTC In A Year”, Claims Co-Founder Joseph Lubin As Ethereum Overtakes Mastercard And Netflix

# Can Ethereum Overtake Bitcoin? Insights from Co-Founder Joseph Lubin

## Ethereum Takes a Bold Leap

Ethereum has surprised the market with a significant rally, reaching $4,300 and boasting a 21% weekly surge. This milestone has propelled Ethereum’s market cap above $520 billion, surpassing industry giants like Mastercard, Netflix, and Exxon Mobil. As a result, ETH now stands as the 22nd largest asset in the market, a testament to its recent price surge in July.

### Analysts Foresee Continued Growth

Market analysts express optimism regarding Ethereum’s future trajectory as it boldly competes with established players. The recent developments have sparked discussions about Ethereum’s potential to surpass Bitcoin in the coming year.

## Co-Founder Joseph Lubin’s Claim

Amidst the excitement surrounding Ethereum’s recent accomplishments, Co-Founder Joseph Lubin has made a bold assertion. Lubin believes that Ethereum has the potential to overtake Bitcoin within a year. This statement has added fuel to the ongoing debate about Ethereum’s position in the crypto space.

### Ethereum’s Rise in the Market

As Ethereum continues to outperform expectations and surprise industry experts, the spotlight remains firmly on its trajectory. The shift in market dynamics poses intriguing possibilities for both Ethereum and the broader cryptocurrency market.

# Conclusion

Ethereum’s recent surge and market cap milestone have positioned it as a formidable contender in the digital asset space. With industry experts and co-founders like Joseph Lubin expressing confidence in its potential, Ethereum’s journey towards potentially surpassing Bitcoin adds an exciting dimension to the evolving crypto landscape. As the market eagerly watches Ethereum’s next moves, the possibilities ahead are as intriguing as they are transformative.