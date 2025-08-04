Ethena Price Shoots 14% Ahead of Massive $100M Token Unlock, Sell-Off Ahead?

## Introduction

The price of ENA, the native cryptocurrency of Ethena, a synthetic dollar protocol built on Ethereum, has experienced a notable increase of 15% within the last 24 hours. This surge in price has positioned its stablecoin, USDe, as the third largest in its category, following USDT and USDC. The substantial 75% growth in USDe supply on the Ethereum network over the previous month indicates a considerable demand for the token.

## Ethena’s Surge in Price

Ethena’s ENA cryptocurrency has witnessed a remarkable 15% increase in value over the past day. This surge comes as USDe, the stablecoin associated with Ethena, solidifies its spot as the third-largest stablecoin in comparison to popular options like USDT and USDC. The escalating demand for USDe is evident from the significant 75% surge in its supply on the Ethereum blockchain in recent weeks.

## Implications of the Token Surge

The surging price of ENA paired with the growing supply of USDe on the Ethereum network suggests a strengthening interest in Ethena’s offerings. With the USDe stablecoin gaining traction, market participants are closely monitoring the performance of Ethena’s tokens.

## Conclusion

The recent price spike of ENA, the native cryptocurrency of Ethena, paints a positive picture for the platform’s stablecoin, USDe. As Ethena continues to garner attention and witness substantial growth in token supply, the crypto community awaits further developments within the ecosystem.

[The original article can be found on CoinGape](original-article-link)