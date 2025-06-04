Ethereum ETF Inflows Shoot $100M, BlackRock’s ETHA Up 45%

# Ethereum ETF Inflows Hit $100M Mark: BlackRock’s ETHA Registers 45% Surge

## Introduction

In a significant development, Ethereum ETF inflows have spiked to a remarkable $109.5 million during the latest trading session. This surge marks a remarkable trend in the spot ETFs market, with consistent inflows being witnessed for the past 12 days. Notably, the BlackRock iShares Ethereum Trust (ETHA) has emerged as the top receiver of these inflows, resulting in a notable 45% increase in the ETHA share price over the last month.

## Ethereum ETF Inflows Surge

On Tuesday, Ethereum ETF inflows reached a notable milestone, hitting the $100 million mark. This surge reflects a substantial increase in investor interest and confidence in Ethereum-backed investment products. The consistent inflows over the past 12 days point towards a growing appetite for Ethereum exposure among institutional and retail investors alike.

## BlackRock’s ETHA Dominates Flows

Among the various Ethereum ETF options available in the market, the BlackRock iShares Ethereum Trust (ETHA) has emerged as the preferred choice for investors. The trust’s ability to attract significant inflows indicates a strong vote of confidence from market participants in the Ethereum ecosystem. As a result, the ETHA share price has surged by an impressive 45% in just one month, showcasing the positive impact of the inflows on the trust’s performance.

## Conclusion

The surge in Ethereum ETF inflows, particularly in the case of BlackRock’s ETHA, highlights the growing popularity and acceptance of Ethereum-based investment products among investors. The consistent inflows and the significant increase in the trust’s share price underscore the bullish sentiment surrounding Ethereum and its potential as a lucrative investment opportunity in the crypto market. As the demand for Ethereum exposure continues to rise, it will be interesting to see how the market dynamics evolve to accommodate this growing trend.

