Ethereum ETFs Record Longest Inflow Streak in 2025

## Title: Ethereum ETFs Mark Milestone with Unprecedented Inflow Trend in 2025

### Introduction

In a groundbreaking development for the cryptocurrency realm, Ethereum ETFs have made history by experiencing an unprecedented streak of inflows lasting for 14 consecutive days in 2025, as revealed in a chart shared by Nate Geraci. This significant milestone not only marks a record within the current year but also signifies a notable shift in the traditional financial sector’s acceptance of tokenization and its positive impact on Ethereum ETFs.

### Ethereum ETFs Break Records

#### Longest Inflow Streak of 2025

The recent data shared by Nate Geraci highlights a remarkable trend where money has been consistently pouring into Ethereum ETFs for 14 consecutive days, making it the longest inflow streak observed within the year 2025. This sustained interest and investment in Ethereum ETFs reflect a growing confidence and recognition of the potential of cryptocurrencies in the investment landscape.

### TradFi Embracing Tokenization

#### Boosting Ethereum ETFs

The embrace of tokenization by the traditional financial industry has played a pivotal role in boosting the performance and popularity of Ethereum ETFs. As showcased in the chart sourced from Bloomberg, the daily changes in the Ethereum ETFs’ inflows demonstrate a positive trajectory, signaling a broader acceptance and integration of digital assets within mainstream financial markets.

### Conclusion

The remarkable streak of inflows into Ethereum ETFs, spanning over 14 days in 2025, exemplifies the growing interest and investment in cryptocurrencies within the financial sector. This trend not only showcases the inherent potential of Ethereum and digital assets but also underscores the evolving landscape of traditional finance towards embracing tokenization. As Ethereum ETFs continue to break records and garner increased attention, they pave the way for a more inclusive and diversified investment landscape in the future.