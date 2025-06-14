Ethereum ETFs See First Outflows in 19 Days As ETH Open Interest Tanks 19%

## Title: Ethereum ETFs Experience Initial Outflows in 19 Days with ETH Open Interest Decreasing by 19%

Spot Ethereum exchange-traded funds (ETFs) recently encountered their first outflows following a remarkable streak of 19 consecutive days of accumulation. This streak marked the lengthiest accumulation period thus far in 2025, with a notable influx of funds totaling $1.4 billion during this time, and almost half a billion dollars added just within the past week. Notably, the BlackRock Ethereum ETF achieved a significant milestone by surpassing $5 billion in assets under management.

The BlackRock Ethereum ETF achieved a noteworthy milestone by surpassing $5 billion in assets under management. This accomplishment underscores the growing interest in Ethereum as an investment asset and highlights the continued evolution of ETFs as a popular vehicle for exposure to digital assets.

The recent outflows in Ethereum ETFs following a prolonged period of accumulation indicate a changing sentiment within the market. The decrease in ETH open interest and the milestone reached by the BlackRock Ethereum ETF provide insights into the evolving landscape of digital asset investments. As the market continues to respond to these developments, investors are advised to stay informed and adapt to the changing dynamics of the cryptocurrency space.