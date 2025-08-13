Ethereum Foundation Dumps $18M in ETH as Price Nears All-Time High

## Introduction

The Ethereum Foundation recently made headlines for transferring a substantial amount of ETH, coinciding with the soaring price of the cryptocurrency. The move garnered attention as the price of ETH approached its all-time high. Let’s delve into the details of this significant development.

### Ethereum Foundation Sells $18M ETH Amid Price Rally

Blockchain records indicate that a wallet affiliated with the Ethereum Foundation conducted a transaction selling 4,095.18 ETH, amounting to around $18 million. This transaction occurred during a period when the price of ETH was on an upward trajectory, nearing its previous peak.

#### Implications of the Transaction

The sale of such a significant amount of ETH by the Ethereum Foundation raises questions about the organization’s financial strategy and the potential impact on the cryptocurrency market. Investors and enthusiasts closely monitor such movements, seeking insights into the Foundation’s decisions and market trends.

### Conclusion

The Ethereum Foundation’s recent transfer of $18 million worth of ETH has brought attention to the cryptocurrency community, especially amid the price surge approaching an all-time high. This development underscores the dynamic nature of the cryptocurrency market and the strategic decisions made by key players like the Ethereum Foundation. Stay tuned for further updates on how this transaction may influence the market in the coming days.