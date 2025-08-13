Ethereum Hits 4 Year Highs Leading Crypto Market Rally As Analyst Sees $5,241 Next Stop

## Introduction

Ethereum (ETH) has surged to a four-year high, leading the recent crypto market rally. Analysts are optimistic about its continued upward trajectory, with expectations set for hitting $5,241 soon.

### Ethereum’s Soaring Performance

Ethereum has experienced a notable 8.5% increase in the past 24 hours, currently standing at an impressive $4,666. The cryptocurrency is rapidly approaching its all-time high levels, being just a mere 5% away.

#### Factors Driving Ethereum’s Growth

Analysts are attributing Ethereum’s momentum to various factors, including strong support from the ETH treasury. This robust foundation is fueling confidence in the cryptocurrency’s potential for attaining fresh all-time highs.

### Analysts’ Projections

With the current bullish trend, many industry experts foresee Ethereum surpassing $4,891 in the near future. The continuation of this positive trajectory may see ETH reach the targeted milestone of $5,241, as projected by one analyst.

## Conclusion

Ethereum’s remarkable performance and its leading role in the crypto market rally highlight the growing interest and confidence in the cryptocurrency. With analysts setting ambitious price targets, the industry eagerly anticipates Ethereum’s journey towards new highs.

