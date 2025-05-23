Ethereum Overtakes Bank of America, Spot Ether ETF Inflows Shoot Over $100M

## Ethereum Surpasses Bank of America in Market Value

Ethereum has reached a momentous milestone, eclipsing Bank of America in terms of market valuation as the altcoin’s worth spikes to $327 billion today. The price of ETH has surged to $2,725, marking its highest point since February. Furthermore, investments in spot Ether ETFs have escalated beyond $100 million, indicating a substantial influx of institutional funds. All attention is now focused on the possibility of ETH reclaiming $3,000 and achieving a new all-time peak.

### Ethereum’s Recent Market Surge

In the previous 15 days, Ethereum has witnessed a remarkable addition of $100 billion to its market capitalization, experiencing a rapid rebound from the $1,800 trough to the current $2,700 level. Throughout this journey, the altcoin has triumphed over notable entities such as Nestle, Alibaba, Coca-Cola, and now Bank of America.

According to renowned crypto analyst Ali Martinez, the recent uptrend has solidified a support base at $2,370 for ETH, with a conspicuous absence of significant resistance barriers in its path. Meanwhile, crypto analyst Kyledoops shares insights on the trajectory of Ethereum’s price…

### Conclusion

Ethereum’s exceptional performance in the market has propelled it to new heights, surpassing even established financial entities like Bank of America. With an influx of institutional investments and a clear upward momentum, the future looks promising for Ethereum as it aims to reach unprecedented price levels.

