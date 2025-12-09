Ethereum Price Eyes $4000 as Whales Opens $426M ETH in Longs

# Ethereum Price Outlook: Poised for $4000 with Whale Activity

## Introduction:

The Ethereum price is showing signs of bullish momentum, with whales opening $426 million worth of ETH in long positions. This surge in buying activity comes after a period of consolidation, signaling potential for ETH to reach the $4000 mark. Let’s dive into the recent developments driving Ethereum’s price action.

## Renewed Strength in Ethereum Price:

After a period of stagnation, Ethereum’s price has gained renewed strength as buyers successfully secure crucial levels. This uptrend has been marked by a significant breakout above a falling wedge pattern, indicating a shift in market sentiment towards bullishness.

### Cleaner Market Structure:

The current price action of ETH reflects a cleaner market structure, characterized by a decisive move above key resistance levels. This positive development has led to increased liquidity around short-term support areas, further bolstering Ethereum’s price outlook.

## Whales Positioning:

Large holders of ETH, often referred to as whales, have made significant moves in the market by opening long positions totaling $426 million. This strategic positioning by whales suggests a strong vote of confidence in Ethereum’s upward trajectory, potentially propelling the price towards the $4000 target.

## Conclusion:

In conclusion, Ethereum’s price is on a promising trajectory as bullish momentum gathers pace, supported by increased whale activity and a strengthening market structure. With the $4000 mark in sight, investors are closely monitoring Ethereum’s price movements for further upside potential.

*This article was originally published on CoinGape and highlights the optimistic outlook for Ethereum’s price as it eyes the $4000 milestone amidst growing whale activity.*