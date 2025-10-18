Ethereum Price Eyes $7,000 by Q4 as Bitmine Accumulates $281M ETH — Will History Repeat Itself?

## Introduction

In the world of cryptocurrency, Ethereum is making headlines as its price surges and market analysts predict a potential rally that could lead to significant gains. Institutional interest in Ethereum is on the rise, with whales and asset managers increasing their exposure to this digital asset. One particular entity, Bitmine, has accumulated a substantial amount of ETH, sparking speculations about Ethereum’s price potential. Could Ethereum reach $7,000 by the fourth quarter of the year, following a historical pattern of growth?

### Ethereum Price Rally and Analyst Projections

The Ethereum price has experienced a 2.74% increase in the last 24 hours, reaching $3,892.28. This upward trend has caught the attention of market analysts who see parallels between the current Ethereum rally and a previous surge that resulted in significant gains earlier this year. The potential for Ethereum to continue its upward trajectory has ignited discussions about the possibility of reaching $7,000 by the end of Q4.

### Institutional Interest and Accumulation by Bitmine

Institutional interest in Ethereum is steadily growing, with large investors such as whales and asset managers diversifying their portfolios to include ETH. Among these institutional players, Bitmine has emerged as a notable entity that has accumulated a substantial amount of ETH, reportedly totaling $281 million. This accumulation by Bitmine has not gone unnoticed, fueling speculations about Ethereum’s price potential and the likelihood of history repeating itself.

## Conclusion

As Ethereum gains momentum and attracts increasing institutional interest, the possibility of reaching $7,000 by the fourth quarter looms large. Analysts are drawing parallels between the current Ethereum rally and past price surges, hinting at a potential repeat of history. With Bitmine’s significant accumulation of ETH adding to the speculation, the cryptocurrency community eagerly awaits to see if Ethereum can surpass previous milestones and set new records in the months ahead.