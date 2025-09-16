Ethereum Price Prediction As Standard Chartered Says Treasury Buying Will Boost ETH Over Rivals

## Introduction

Ethereum’s price prediction has garnered significant attention due to the emergence of treasury flows as a key influencer in the digital asset markets. Standard Chartered’s recent analysis underscores Ethereum’s potential to outperform Bitcoin and Solana in response to digital asset treasury activity.

### Treasury Flows: A Crucial Factor for Ethereum Price

Standard Chartered’s latest research report brings to light the importance of treasury flows in driving the value of digital assets. Ethereum, in particular, is positioned favorably to benefit from such inflows compared to its counterparts in the market.

#### *Insights from Standard Chartered*

According to the bank’s analysis, Ethereum’s growth prospects are bolstered by heightened activity in the digital asset treasury sector. The report suggests that Ethereum is likely to experience greater momentum than Bitcoin and Solana as a result of this trend.

### Consolidation and Sustainability: Key Determinants of Success

Standard Chartered’s findings underline the significance of consolidation and sustainability in determining the performance of assets amidst treasury buying pressure. Ethereum’s robust infrastructure and ongoing developments position it as a promising choice for treasuries seeking long-term value.

## Conclusion

The assessment by Standard Chartered sheds light on Ethereum’s promising outlook in the context of treasury flows within the digital asset ecosystem. As consolidation and sustainability take precedence, Ethereum is poised to thrive and outpace its rivals, showcasing its resilience and potential for growth.

*Originally published on CoinGape, the opinions presented in this article reflect Standard Chartered’s projection of Ethereum’s performance in response to treasury buying dynamics.*