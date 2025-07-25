“Ethereum Should be At $8000 By Now”- Eric Trump Predicts ETH Price With Global M2 Expansion

# Eric Trump Predicts Ethereum Price Surge to $8000 with Global M2 Expansion

## Introduction

Eric Trump, the project lead at World Liberty Financial (WLF), has made a bold prediction that the Ethereum (ETH) price could reach $8000 due to the current Global M2 expansion. As a staunch advocate for ETH, Trump maintains a positive long-term outlook for the cryptocurrency market.

## Eric Trump’s Optimistic Forecast for Ethereum

Eric Trump, known for his proactive stance on cryptocurrencies, has expressed his belief that Ethereum has the potential to surge to $8000 in the foreseeable future. Trump’s confidence in ETH is fueled by the ongoing Global M2 expansion, signaling a favorable market environment for the leading altcoin.

## Ethereum’s Recent Performance

In the wake of the April lows, Ethereum has witnessed a remarkable surge of over 150% in its price. This upward momentum has sparked optimism among investors and industry experts, aligning with Eric Trump’s optimistic forecast for the cryptocurrency.

## Conclusion

Eric Trump's prediction of Ethereum reaching $8000 with the Global M2 expansion underscores his bullish sentiment towards the cryptocurrency market. As Ethereum continues to demonstrate robust performance and resilience, investors are keeping a close eye on the unfolding developments in the digital assets space.