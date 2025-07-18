Ethereum Treasury FOMO Escalates As Peter Thiel Backed Bitmine Overtakes SharpLink As Largest ETH Holder

## Ethereum Treasury FOMO: Bitmine Surpasses SharpLink

The recent surge in Ethereum’s value has led to an escalating FOMO (fear of missing out) among investors. Notably, Bitmine, backed by Peter Thiel, has now emerged as the largest ETH holder, overtaking SharpLink.

### Unprecedented Ethereum Rally

In just two months, Ethereum has demonstrated an extraordinary rally, boosting its market cap by over $150 billion since July. The competition for Ethereum Treasury ownership is intensifying.

### Key Players

Publicly traded companies such as Bitmine Technologies (NYSE: BMNR) and SharpLink Gaming (NASDAQ: SBET) have actively participated in accumulating ETH, with combined holdings exceeding $600K.

**Summary:** The evolving landscape of Ethereum’s Treasury ownership highlights a dynamic shift in the crypto market, showcasing the growing interest and investments in digital assets.

This post originally appeared on [CoinGape](insert link to the original article).