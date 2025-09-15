Ethereum Whales Move Over $200M From Exchanges as Price Drops 3%

## Introduction

In recent market activity, Ethereum (ETH) faced a slight decline of approximately 3% over the past day, leading to a trading value close to $4,513.50. At the same time, significant movements involving Ethereum whales transferring over $200 million worth of ETH from major exchanges have been observed. This article delves deeper into the implications of this event.

### Ethereum Price Decline

The price of Ethereum (ETH) has exhibited a modest decrease of about 3% within the last 24 hours, resulting in a trading value hovering around $4,513.50. This dip occurred amidst a period of increased activity within the cryptocurrency market.

### Whales’ Transactions

Notably, on-chain data sourced from Lookochain indicates that Ethereum whales have been actively engaging in sizeable transactions, collectively moving ETH valued at over $200 million. These transfers have primarily involved cryptocurrency exchanges like Binance, FalconX, Kraken, and Bitget.

## Conclusion

The recent movement of Ethereum whales transferring substantial amounts of ETH from exchanges has coincided with a minor price drop for the cryptocurrency. Such actions carry significance within the crypto realm and underscore the influence of large holders on price dynamics.

This dynamic interplay between whale activities and price fluctuations adds an intriguing element to the ongoing developments in the Ethereum ecosystem.