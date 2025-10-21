Ethereum’s Vitalik Buterin Responds to Allegations of Excessive Control By ETH Inner Circle

## Ethereum’s Vitalik Buterin Addresses Allegations of Excessive Control by ETH Inner Circle

### Introduction

Ethereum, a leading blockchain platform, has recently faced allegations of excessive control by its inner circle. Péter Szilágyi, a core developer, raised concerns about founder Vitalik Buterin and a small group having too much influence. The situation escalated when Polygon CEO Sandeep Nailwal criticized the ETH community, calling it a ‘show.’ In response to these developments, Buterin has addressed the accusations.

### The Allegations and Response

In a public letter to the ETH Foundation, Péter Szilágyi criticized Vitalik Buterin and a select inner circle for wielding excessive control over Ethereum. This triggered further controversy within the community, with Sandeep Nailwal’s strong remarks adding fuel to the fire. However, Buterin has now stepped forward to address these concerns and provide clarification on the situation.

### Buterin’s Perspective

Vitalik Buterin, as the founder of Ethereum, holds a significant role within the platform. In light of the recent allegations regarding control within the inner circle, Buterin has emphasized the importance of transparency and community involvement. He has expressed his commitment to ensuring that Ethereum remains a decentralized and open platform where decisions are made collaboratively.

### Conclusion

The recent allegations of excessive control by Ethereum’s inner circle, as raised by core developer Péter Szilágyi, have sparked discussions within the community. With Polygon CEO Sandeep Nailwal also weighing in on the matter, founder Vitalik Buterin has taken steps to address these concerns. Moving forward, transparency and community engagement will play a crucial role in shaping Ethereum’s future and maintaining its decentralized nature.