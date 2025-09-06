Expert Blames ‘Secret Committee’ for Rejecting MSTR Stock Inclusion to S&P 500

## Introduction

Recent developments in the financial market have sparked concerns over the exclusion of Michael Saylor’s Strategy (NASDAQ: MSTR) from the S&P 500 index, despite meeting expected criteria and strong market anticipation. A Bloomberg analyst raised eyebrows by suggesting the existence of a clandestine committee responsible for rejecting MSTR’s stock inclusion. This article delves into the details behind this decision and its impact on MSTR’s stock price.

### The Rejection of MSTR Stock Inclusion

Despite prevalent market optimism surrounding MSTR’s potential inclusion in the S&P 500, the stock failed to secure a spot in the index. Bloomberg analyst Eric Balchunas shed light on a supposed ‘secret committee’ responsible for the rejection of MSTR, despite the company meeting all the requisite criteria. This unexpected turn of events led to a significant drop in MSTR’s stock price, with a 2.90% decline witnessed in after-hours trading.

#### Concerns Over Criteria Compliance

MSTR’s failure to secure inclusion in the S&P 500 index raised questions regarding the transparency and fairness of the selection process. Market observers noted that the company appeared to fulfill the necessary benchmarks for eligibility, making the rejection puzzling and alarming for investors and analysts alike.

##### Stock Price Fluctuations

Following the news of MSTR’s exclusion from the S&P 500 index, the company’s stock experienced a notable decline, slipping below the $330 threshold once again. The market’s reaction to this decision underscores the significance of index inclusions for companies and their investors, as it impacts market sentiment and perceived value.

###### Conclusion

The mysterious rejection of MSTR’s stock inclusion in the S&P 500 highlights the complexities and potential biases inherent in the financial market’s selection processes. The aftermath of this decision serves as a reminder of the influence and implications associated with index exclusions, making it crucial for companies and stakeholders to closely monitor such developments for strategic decision-making and risk mitigation.