Expert Flags Pi Network Team as Source of Selling Pressure After Reported 1.2M PI Dump

**Introduction:**

In the cryptocurrency world, the Pi Network has been under scrutiny as the Pi Core Team is accused of contributing to the selling pressure on the token. Recent reports suggest that over 1.2 million PI tokens were dumped by the team, sparking concerns within the Pi community.

**Expert Claims Pi Core Team Responsible for Price Pressure**

**Cryptocurrency Community Concerns**

In a recent revelation by the well-known Pi community expert, Mr. Spock, it has been suggested that the Pi Network team may be behind the selling pressure affecting the token’s value. The team’s reported dumping of over 1.2 million PI tokens has raised eyebrows and fueled speculation within the cryptocurrency community.

**Implications on Pi Network’s Future**

The allegations pointing towards the Pi Core Team as the source of selling pressure raise questions about the team’s intentions and how it may impact the Pi Network’s future trajectory. Investors and community members are closely monitoring the situation as they await further clarification from the team regarding the reported token dump.

**Conclusion:**

As the Pi Network faces scrutiny over the recent dumping of PI tokens by the team, concerns regarding selling pressure and its impact on the token’s value continue to loom. The community looks towards transparency and accountability from the Pi Core Team to address these allegations and reassure investors about the project’s stability and credibility in the long run.