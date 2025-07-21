Expert Predicts XRP Price to Hit $45 as XRP Ledger Activity Soars and SWIFT Volume Declines

## Introduction

Cryptocurrency market experts are anticipating a significant surge in the price of XRP as the XRP Ledger experiences a surge in activity. This surge comes at a time when SWIFT volume, a traditional payment system, is showing a decline. Insights from experts suggest that this upward trend in XRP price could potentially reach new heights, with predictions pointing towards a $45 valuation.

### XRP Price Surge Predictions

A crypto expert recently made a bold prediction of a 1,300% increase in the price of XRP. This surge is linked to the escalating activity observed on the XRP Ledger. Drawing comparisons to the explosive growth witnessed in 2017, there is optimism regarding the potential for even greater growth in the current cycle.

#### XRP Ledger Activity Expansion

The XRP Ledger has been gaining notable momentum, fueling speculations of a significant price spike for XRP. As transactions and engagements on the ledger increase, the overall market sentiment towards XRP becomes more bullish.

### SWIFT Volume Decrease

Conversely, traditional financial systems like SWIFT have seen declining volumes, indicating a potential shift in preference towards alternative platforms like XRP Ledger. This decline in SWIFT volume could further boost the prospects of XRP’s price surge.

## Conclusion

As the XRP Ledger experiences heightened activity and traditional payment systems like SWIFT face decreasing usage, experts foresee a trajectory that could see XRP reaching a price point of $45. The parallels drawn with previous market cycles and the emerging use cases for XRP indicate a potentially lucrative period for XRP investors. Stay updated with the latest market trends to maximize the opportunities presented by these evolving developments.