Expert Projects $30M Volume for Franklin Templeton XRP ETF as Trading Begins Today

# Expert Predicts $30M Trading Volume for Franklin Templeton XRP ETF on First Day

## Introduction

A renowned crypto expert has forecasted that the trading volume for the Franklin Templeton XRP ETF could reach a significant $30 million on its inaugural day of trading. The exchange-traded fund is expected to officially launch today following approval by the NYSE last week.

## Expert Insights on Franklin Templeton XRP ETF Launch

Gaining insights from expert crypto analyst, Chad Steingraber, the potential trading volume for the Franklin Templeton XRP ETF has garnered significant attention. With the NYSE granting clearance for trading activities, the anticipation for the fund’s market performance is on the rise.

## Trading Commences for Franklin Templeton XRP ETF

As the trading for the Franklin Templeton XRP ETF commences today, investors and traders are eager to witness how the market responds to this new addition. The ETF’s ability to attract a substantial trading volume of $30 million emphasises the potential market interest and enthusiasm surrounding this launch.

## Conclusion

With the anticipation surrounding the launch of the Franklin Templeton XRP ETF and the expert projection of a $30 million trading volume on the first day, the cryptocurrency market is abuzz with excitement. Stay tuned for updates on the performance of this ETF as trading activities kick off today.

*This article was originally published on CoinGape.*