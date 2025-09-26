Expert Says Crypto ETFs Could Be ‘Death-Knell’ for Treasury Firms MSTR, MTPLF, BMNR, SBET

# Crypto ETFs: The Potential Impact on Treasury Firms

## Introduction:

ETF expert Nate Geraci from Nova Dius Wealth has expressed a strong opinion regarding the potential impact of Crypto ETFs on digital asset treasury firms. In a recent statement, he suggested that the approval of generic listing standards for Crypto ETFs could have serious implications for companies like MicroStrategy (MSTR), Metaplanet (MTPLF), Bitmine (BMNR), and others. This article delves into Geraci’s insights and the implications for these treasury firms.

### The Expert’s Analysis:

Nate Geraci warned that the forthcoming approval of generic listing standards for Crypto ETFs might spell trouble for digital asset treasury firms. Citing a report from the Wall Street Journal that highlighted unusual trading patterns in the crypto market, Geraci suggested that the introduction of Crypto ETFs could significantly impact companies such as MicroStrategy, Metaplanet, and Bitmine.

### The Potential Fallout:

If Geraci’s prediction holds true, treasury firms heavily invested in digital assets could face challenges in the wake of Crypto ETFs entering the market. The increased accessibility and liquidity offered by these ETFs may divert investor attention away from individual firms, leading to a potential decline in their market value and overall performance.

## Conclusion:

As the debate surrounding the launch of Crypto ETFs continues to gain momentum, the implications for treasury firms like MSTR, MTPLF, BMNR, and SBET remain a topic of concern. Nate Geraci’s warning serves as a reminder of the potential risks and challenges that could arise in this evolving landscape. Stay informed and prepared for the impact of Crypto ETFs on the digital asset market.