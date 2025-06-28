Expert Says Path for BlackRock spot XRP ETF Is Clear, Ripple Price Jumps 3.5%

# Expert’s View on BlackRock Spot XRP ETF Progress and Ripple Price Increase

## Ripple’s Legal Victory and Potential Implications

As Ripple recently withdrew its cross-appeal against the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), thus concluding a lengthy legal battle over XRP, experts in the cryptocurrency industry foresee a positive development paving the way for BlackRock spot XRP ETF application. This decision signals a significant legal and regulatory breakthrough for Ripple, potentially influencing various U.S. regulatory matters.

## Potential Boost for BlackRock’s XRP ETF Filing

With Ripple’s legal resolution, analysts anticipate a smoother path for BlackRock’s spot XRP ETF filing to advance. The conclusion of the XRP lawsuit is expected to create a favorable environment for regulatory approvals concerning XRP-related financial instruments.

## Ripple Price Surge Following News

In response to these recent developments, the price of Ripple’s native cryptocurrency, XRP, experienced a notable increase of 3.5%. Market reactions indicate optimism and confidence among investors regarding the future prospects of Ripple and potential regulatory clarity in the cryptocurrency space.

## Conclusion

Ripple’s decision to settle its legal dispute with the SEC has not only depicted progress in regulatory clarity but has also set the stage for potential advancements in the introduction of a BlackRock spot XRP ETF. The positive market response demonstrated by the rise in Ripple’s price reflects growing optimism within the cryptocurrency community.

*This article was originally published on CoinGape.*

