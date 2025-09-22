## Introduction

Justin Sun has unveiled a strategic buyback initiative for SUN tokens to drive the momentum of the token. An expert has hailed this move as the most significant play in Uptober, foreseeing a surge in bullish growth.

—

## Expert Endorses Justin Sun’s SUN Buyback Strategy

Recently, Justin Sun disclosed a plan for SUN token buybacks, garnering attention from industry experts. The initiative involves committing the entirety of generated revenue towards repurchasing SUN tokens in an effort to revitalize the token’s performance.

### The Potential Impact of the Buyback Plan

The expert’s endorsement of Justin Sun’s buyback strategy as the standout play in Uptober underlines the optimism surrounding the expected positive impact on SUN token’s market dynamics. The move is anticipated to stimulate bullish growth and reignite interest among investors.

### Sun’s Commitment to Driving Value

Justin Sun’s commitment to reinvesting all revenue into buybacks signifies a strong belief in the potential of SUN tokens. This strategic approach not only aims to enhance the token’s value but also reflects a proactive stance towards fostering sustained growth and market resilience.

—

## Conclusion

Justin Sun’s pledge to allocate 100% of revenue towards SUN token buybacks has positioned the initiative as the primary catalyst for bullish momentum in Uptober. The endorsement from industry experts underscores the anticipated positive outcomes of this strategic move, signaling a promising outlook for SUN tokens and the broader cryptocurrency market.

The post Expert Says SUN Is Uptober’s Biggest Play as Justin Sun Pledges 100% Revenue on Buyback appeared first on CoinGape.