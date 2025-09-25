Expert Sees 195% DOGE Upside Amid Strong Whale Activity, Dogecoin ETF Odds at 99%

Expert Bullish on Dogecoin with 195% Upside Potential

Dogecoin Whales Active Following Market Correction

After a recent correction in the crypto market, Dogecoin (DOGE) is witnessing increased trading activity once again. Notably, whales have shown strong buying behavior, acquiring a substantial 2 billion DOGE during this period.

Potential for DOGE Price Rally

Experts are optimistic about the future of Dogecoin, forecasting a possible rally of up to 195% towards its all-time high. This positive outlook is driven by the ongoing whale activity and market dynamics favoring DOGE.

Dogecoin ETF Probability at 99%

Additionally, the likelihood of a Dogecoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) being introduced is currently estimated at a high probability of 99%. This development could further boost the credibility and adoption of DOGE among institutional investors and the broader market.

In conclusion, the current market sentiment surrounding Dogecoin is bullish, with experts foreseeing significant upside potential for the cryptocurrency. With strong whale activity and the possibility of a DOGE ETF in sight, the future looks promising for Dogecoin investors and enthusiasts alike.