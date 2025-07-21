Expert sets timeline when quantum computers will ‘rip Bitcoin to  shreds’

Expert Warnings on Quantum Computers and Bitcoin

Cybersecurity Expert’s Concerns

A cybersecurity expert, David Carvalho, CEO and Chief Scientist at Naoris Protocol, has issued a cautionary note regarding the potential vulnerability of Bitcoin’s security to quantum computers in the near future. He highlighted the risk posed by advancements in quantum computing and its impact on Bitcoin’s underlying security.

Timeline for Quantum Computers to Crack Bitcoin Security

According to Carvalho, the use of elliptic-curve cryptography in Bitcoin leaves it susceptible to quantum attacks. He projected that within three to five years, quantum computers, powered by algorithms like Shor’s algorithm, could successfully compromise Bitcoin’s cryptographic defenses in a matter of seconds.

The Implications for Bitcoin

Carvalho emphasized that a significant portion of Bitcoin, approximately 30%, is at risk due to the exposure of public keys in addresses, making them prime targets for quantum hacking. The imminent threat posed by quantum computers could potentially render current cryptographic methods obsolete, urging a swift response from investors and users alike.

Impending Threat of Quantum Computing on Bitcoin

Approaching “Q-Day”

The warning of an approaching “Q-Day” signifies the rapid advancements in quantum technology, with companies like Microsoft and Google making strides towards quantum supremacy. The proliferation of quantum systems, with a projected increase to 5,000 by 2030, underscores the urgency for securing digital assets against quantum threats.

Recommendations for Investors

To mitigate the risks associated with quantum computing, Carvalho advised investors to proactively safeguard their assets by utilizing quantum-resistant wallets, updating software to quantum-safe standards, and employing the services of quantum-secure custodians. Taking these precautionary measures can help mitigate the potential vulnerabilities posed by quantum computers.

Future Uncertainty for Bitcoin

Diverging Expert Opinions

While concerns over Bitcoin’s susceptibility to quantum computing have escalated in recent years, experts hold differing views on the timeline and impact of quantum technology on the cryptocurrency. While some, like Adam Back, anticipate a longer timeframe before quantum threats materialize, others warn of the need for immediate action to future-proof digital assets against quantum risks.

Conclusion

The convergence of quantum computing and cryptocurrencies presents a complex landscape fraught with technical challenges and security risks. As experts sound the alarm on the potential vulnerabilities of Bitcoin to quantum attacks, stakeholders must remain vigilant and take proactive steps to adapt to the changing threat landscape. By adopting quantum-safe practices and staying informed about emerging developments, users can enhance the resilience of digital assets in the face of evolving technologies.