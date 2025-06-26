Expert Who Called 2017’s $20K BTC Rally—Says Bitcoin All Time Highs Are Coming

## Introduction

Bitcoin has been making steady progress, and according to BitMEX Co-founder Arthur Hayes, a new all-time high for the cryptocurrency is on the horizon. In this article, we delve into the insights provided by Hayes on why Bitcoin is poised for significant growth.

### BitMEX Co-founder’s Perspective on BTC Rally

Arthur Hayes, a notable figure in the cryptocurrency industry, has outlined compelling reasons for the potential surge in Bitcoin prices.

#### Predictions for Bitcoin’s Future

Hayes, a former trader at JP Morgan, has highlighted several factors that could propel Bitcoin to new heights.

1. **US Treasury Influence**

Hayes pointed out the US Treasury’s involvement in granting SLR exemption, which could have a positive impact on Bitcoin’s rally.

2. **Regulatory Developments**

Hayes also emphasized the significance of regulatory advancements, such as the emergence of GENIUS Stablecoin, in fueling Bitcoin’s upward trajectory.

## Conclusion

In conclusion, Arthur Hayes’s insights shed light on the promising future of Bitcoin, with a potential reiteration of the all-time high. The evolving landscape of regulations and market dynamics could pave the way for Bitcoin to reach unprecedented price levels.

*This article was originally published on CoinGape and discusses the positive outlook for Bitcoin’s price growth based on the analysis provided by BitMEX Co-founder Arthur Hayes.*