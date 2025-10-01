Falcon Finance audit confirms USDf stablecoin fully backed by reserves

## Introduction

Falcon Finance has recently released its inaugural Independent Quarterly Audit Report affirming the complete backing of USDf stablecoin by reserves, as evidenced by Finbold’s findings. The audit was conducted by Harris & Trotter LLP according to the International Standard on Assurance Engagements (ISAE 3000).

### Independent Validation of Reserves

The audit scrutinized the USDf reserves, ensuring that they are securely held in separate, unencumbered accounts dedicated to token holders. Harris & Trotter LLP validated various aspects including wallet ownership, collateral valuation, user deposits, and overall reserve adequacy.

### Transparency and Trust Building

Falcon Finance offers weekly confirmation of USDf issuance and reserves through its Transparency Page, with plans for further third-party assessment. The conduct of independent quarterly audits plays a pivotal role in reinforcing trust in stablecoin structures. As stated by Andrei Grachev, Founding Partner of Falcon Finance, the review underscores USDf’s full collateralization and diversified reserve foundation for enhanced resilience.

## Compliance and Transparency

This first quarterly audit release serves as a benchmark for routine updates on USDf’s collateral base, illustrating Falcon’s commitment to constructing compliant and transparent infrastructure suitable for institutional and on-chain adoption.

### Conclusion

Falcon Finance’s audit findings affirm the robust backing of USDf stablecoin by reserves, laying a solid foundation for building credibility and trust within the stablecoin ecosystem.

—

**Featured image via Shutterstock.**

*The article originally appeared on Finbold.*