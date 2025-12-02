Fed Chair Jerome Powell Speech: Bitcoin Climbs as December Rate Cut Odds Waver

# Fed Chair Jerome Powell Speech: Impact on Bitcoin

## Introduction:

Bitcoin experienced a modest uptick as investors monitored Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s speech at Stanford University. Speculation about a potential rate cut in December intensified as Powell refrained from discussing the economy or monetary policy in his prepared remarks.

## Fed Chair Jerome Powell Skips Comments on Economy, Monetary Policy:

While addressing the audience at Stanford University, Fed Chair Jerome Powell notably omitted any mention of the current state of the economy or forthcoming monetary policy actions. This decision fueled uncertainty among investors and analysts, causing fluctuations in various financial markets.

## Fed Rate Cut Odds Waver:

As the release of crucial economic data coincided with Powell’s speech, the probability of a rate cut during the upcoming FOMC interest rate decision seemed less certain. The hesitance displayed by the Fed chair regarding further monetary stimulus contributed to a reassessment of market expectations.

## Conclusion:

The influence of Jerome Powell’s speech on Bitcoin’s performance exemplifies the interconnectedness of traditional finance and digital assets. The market’s reaction to Powell’s silence on economic matters underscores the significance of central bank communications in shaping investor sentiment and market dynamics. As the uncertainty regarding a potential rate cut persists, the crypto community remains vigilant for further developments.

The original source of this content is CoinGape, providing insights into the impact of Fed-related events on the cryptocurrency market.