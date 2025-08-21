Fidelity’s crypto holdings climb by $5 billion in 2025

# Fidelity’s Crypto Holdings Surge by $5 Billion in 2025

Fidelity has made significant strides in expanding its digital asset exposure in 2025, witnessing a substantial increase in its cryptocurrency holdings by over $5.3 billion year-to-date. This growth is a testament to Fidelity’s commitment to embracing the evolving landscape of digital currencies.

## Fidelity’s Impressive Crypto Portfolio Growth

As of January 1, 2025, Fidelity’s flagship spot crypto ETFs, the Fidelity Bitcoin ETF (FBTC) and Fidelity Ethereum ETF (FETH), reported a combined holding of 201,163 BTC and 462,250 ETH, valued at $20.55 billion. By August 20, 2025, these holdings had surged to 199,127 BTC and 728,939 ETH, with a total worth of $25.92 billion at prevailing market prices, representing a notable 26.1% increase.

### Bitcoin vs. Ethereum Flows

While Fidelity’s BTC holdings experienced a slight decrease in unit holdings, the dollar value soared by $3.76 billion (+19.8%) due to Bitcoin’s price rally. In contrast, Fidelity’s ETH holdings witnessed a remarkable increase from 462,250 ETH to 728,939 ETH, showcasing a 62% surge in tokens held and a 103.9% spike in dollar terms.

## Fidelity’s Diverse Crypto Footprint

Beyond the ETFs, Fidelity’s crypto footprint extends to its Fidelity Custody arm, which safeguards assets for major institutional clients such as corporates and hedge funds. Fidelity’s broader custody book stood at $46.21 billion as of August 20, a significant uptick from the start of the year when total holdings were $36.22 billion.

### Institutional Activity and Trends

On-chain data reveals active transfers between Fidelity Custody and Coinbase, indicating substantial client engagement. With over $45 billion in digital assets under custody, Fidelity has positioned itself as a prominent player in the traditional financial sector’s integration into the crypto market.

Fidelity’s remarkable growth in its crypto holdings signals a broader trend of institutional adoption and investment in digital assets. As the crypto ecosystem continues to mature, Fidelity’s proactive approach underscores its strategic positioning in this dynamic landscape.

*This post was originally published on [Finbold](https://finbold.com/).*