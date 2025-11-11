Firelight sets November mainnet launch on Flare as ecosystem TVL nears all-time high

**Introduction**

Firelight, a staking platform on Flare gearing up for its November mainnet launch, is poised to revolutionize XRP liquidity in the emerging realm of decentralized finance (DeFi). With institutional-grade features, Firelight enables XRP holders to delve into the world of staking by converting their tokens into stXRP, an innovative liquid staking token (LST) within the Flare DeFi environment. This article sheds light on Firelight’s upcoming launch, the Xaman Smart Accounts integration, and the growth momentum within the Flare ecosystem.

### Firelight’s Mainnet Launch and XRP Liquidity Boost

Firelight is set to launch its mainnet on Flare in November 2025, a pivotal move that paves the way for the integration of XRP liquidity into the DeFi landscape. This platform empowers XRP holders to seamlessly transform their tokens into stXRP, a dynamic liquid staking token that not only generates yield within Flare DeFi but also ensures the secure custody of the underlying asset. The capital staked via Firelight will play a key role in offering on-chain risk cover, supported by XRP collateral, contributing to the robustness of the ecosystem.

### Enhancing Interoperability with Xaman Smart Accounts

Anticipated to be rolled out in December 2025, the Xaman Smart Accounts will act as a vital linkage between the XRPL (XRP Ledger) and Flare DeFi. These Smart Accounts are designed to enable XRPL holders to trigger transactions on Flare by utilizing encoded memo instructions, authenticated through the Flare Data Connector. Through the mechanism of proxy smart accounts that mirror XRPL addresses, users will have the convenience of engaging with Flare DeFi applications seamlessly, ranging from earning yield to accessing DeFi protocols, all within the XRPL environment.

### Industry Impacts and Flare Ecosystem Growth

Flare’s recent strides signify a flourishing ecosystem, with the total value locked (TVL) approaching $180 million, showcasing remarkable growth. Moreover, over 50 million XRP tokens have been bridged to the network, underscoring increasing user engagement. Institutional interest is also on the rise, with U.S. asset manager Teucrium’s SEC filing for a proposed FLR exchange-traded fund (ETF) reflecting the traction DeFi is gaining in mainstream finance. Ripple’s endorsement of institutional-grade XRP yield solutions highlights Flare’s pivotal role in fostering compliant infrastructure for institutional adoption.

### Conclusion

The impending mainnet launch of Firelight on Flare ushers in a new era for XRP staking and DeFi integration. With the introduction of Xaman Smart Accounts and the growing institutional involvement within the Flare ecosystem, the future of decentralized finance looks promising. As Flare continues its upward trajectory, the collaborative efforts of Firelight, Flare, and stakeholders are instrumental in shaping a vibrant and robust DeFi landscape.

*Image Source: Shutterstock*

**The article was originally published on Finbold.**