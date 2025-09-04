## Title: Flare, EasyA, and XRPL to Host a Crypto Hackathon

### Introduction

Flare, EasyA, and XRPL Commons are teaming up to organize an exciting 36-hour hackathon at Harvard University on September 20–21, 2025. This collaborative event is set to bring together 200 developers to explore Flare’s interoperability protocols and XRPL’s potential in driving the future of decentralized finance (DeFi) with a generous $35,000 prize pool at stake.

### The Hackathon Event

The hackathon aims to provide participants with hands-on experience in cross-chain development, covering areas such as cross-chain finance, real-world assets, decentralized applications (dApps), and interoperable infrastructure, along with consumer-focused apps development. Attendees will also receive guidance from Flare engineers on utilizing technologies like Flare’s FAassets, programmable liquidity, smart accounts, decentralized oracles, and XRPL-controlled accounts.

### Promoting Web3 Education

XRPL is known for its remarkable speed, liquidity, and strong support for tokenization, while Flare offers secure interoperability and decentralized data capabilities. Through this collaboration, the two platforms intend to drive innovations in event-driven yield products and tokenized real-world assets.

### Insights from Industry Experts

Odelia Torteman, Director of Corporate Adoption at XRPL Commons, emphasized the significance of merging XRPL’s infrastructure with Flare’s composability to expand into a comprehensive DeFi ecosystem. The inclusive approach is expected to revolutionize the crypto landscape.

### Partnership with EasyA

The hackathon builds upon Flare’s existing partnership with EasyA, a Web3 education platform that has been actively engaging developers through initiatives like the #60DaysOfFlare campaign. The event seeks to establish a direct synergy between XRPL and Flare infrastructure, promoting collaboration and innovation in the crypto space.

### Conclusion

The upcoming hackathon organized by Flare, EasyA, and XRPL demonstrates a commitment to fostering creativity, collaboration, and advancements in the world of decentralized finance. By bringing together top developers and industry experts, this event is poised to shape the next wave of innovation in the crypto sphere, driving meaningful progress and transformation. Keep an eye out for this exciting event that promises to unveil new opportunities and solutions in the ever-evolving crypto landscape.