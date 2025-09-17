Flare’s FLR token begins spot trading on Hyperliquid via LayerZero’s OFT 

# Flare’s FLR Token Available for Spot Trading on Hyperliquid through LayerZero’s OFT Standard

## Introduction:

Flare (FLR) has recently been introduced for spot trading on Hyperliquid, utilizing LayerZero’s Omnichain Fungible Token (OFT) standard. This integration aims to enhance accessibility and efficiency for users looking to trade FLR seamlessly.

## A Simplified and Efficient Trading Experience

Hyperliquid has made native FLR available for trading, eliminating the requirement for unwrapping processes and streamlining transaction complexities for deposits and withdrawals. The listing of FLR was enabled in a permissionless manner after Flare successfully secured the FLR ticker. The bridging process is facilitated through LayerZero, connecting FLR to Hyperliquid’s HyperEVM and subsequently to the HIP-1 asset on HyperCore for spot trading. Hyperliquid’s on-chain order book focuses on providing tight spreads, robust liquidity, and reduced implicit costs for traders.

## Insights from Flare’s CEO

The CEO and co-founder of Flare, Hugo Philion, commented on the recent surge in Hyperliquid trading volumes, highlighting the significant opportunities presented by the listing of the FLR token. By leveraging LayerZero’s native OFT standard and Hyperliquid’s decentralized listing process, users can seamlessly engage in a permissionless trading experience for FLR.

## Operational Mechanism

FLR has been designated as a HIP-1 asset on HyperCore, with an initial FLR/USDC market established. Future expansions may include additional stablecoin pairs like USDT0 and USDH. Users can deposit FLR via Stargate, place orders on Hyperliquid’s on-chain order book, and withdraw back to the Flare mainnet as needed.

## Enhancing User Experience

Filip Koprivec, the Chief Product Officer at Flare, emphasized the transformation of FLR into a premier omnichain asset through the OFT standard. The amalgamation of this standard with Hyperliquid’s on-chain market structure offers users speed, transparency, and robust price discovery capabilities.

## Funding and Settlement Options

Funding accounts can be initiated using USDT0 or FLR bridged from Flare, followed by asset transfers through Stargate to HyperCore or HyperEVM for trading purposes. Upon completion of trades, users can easily transfer assets back to the Flare mainnet, regaining access to staking, delegation, and FlareDrops. The flexibility to move assets across Hyperliquid and withdraw at any moment enhances the overall user experience.

## Conclusion:

In conclusion, the availability of Flare’s FLR token for spot trading on Hyperliquid via LayerZero’s OFT standard signifies a significant advancement in the decentralized trading landscape. This integration not only simplifies the trading process but also enhances transparency, liquidity, and overall efficiency for users interacting with FLR on the Hyperliquid platform.

*Featured image via Shutterstock. The original article was first published on Finbold.*