Former Avalanche Foundation CEO Aytunç Yıldızlı joins 0G Labs as Chief Growth Officer

## Introduction

Former CEO of the Avalanche Foundation, Aytunç Yıldızlı, has recently joined 0G Labs as the Chief Growth Officer. This strategic move aims to enhance the global adoption efforts of 0G Labs, positioning it as a key player in AI-native Web3 applications. Learn more about Yıldızlı’s role and the exciting developments in store at 0G Labs.

### Former Avalanche Foundation CEO Aytunç Yıldızlı Joins 0G Labs

San Francisco-based 0G Labs has made a significant announcement by appointing Aytunç Yıldızlı, known for his impactful involvement in Avalanche (AVAX), as the Chief Growth Officer. This appointment is crucial as 0G Labs gears up for its upcoming mainnet launch and token generation event.

#### A Proven Leader in the Industry

Having been part of Avalanche’s founding team and later assuming the leadership of the Avalanche Foundation, Yıldızlı holds a distinguished reputation for steering the network’s growth and establishing it as a prominent Layer 1 blockchain. His contributions encompassed ecosystem development, community expansion, and the alignment of strategic initiatives, which played a vital role in Avalanche’s success.

### Driving Global Adoption Efforts

At 0G Labs, Yıldızlı will spearhead initiatives related to developer growth, community building, and adoption strategies. The primary focus of the company lies in developing specialized infrastructure tailored for AI workloads, such as decentralized compute, storage, and real-time applications.

#### Shaping the Future of Web3

Addressing the shift towards AI-native applications in the Web3 landscape, Yıldızlı emphasized the importance of having infrastructure capable of supporting such innovative solutions. 0G Labs is working towards creating a conducive environment for AI applications by facilitating real-time compute, storage, and fostering a culture of innovation.

### Conclusion

The addition of Aytunç Yıldızlı to 0G Labs signifies a pivotal moment for the company as it aims to revolutionize the integration of AI in blockchain technology. With a seasoned leader at the helm, 0G Labs is poised to advance its mission of empowering AI-native applications on the blockchain, shaping the decentralized intelligence landscape for the future.

*Featured image via Shutterstock.*

The post Former Avalanche Foundation CEO Aytunç Yıldızlı joins 0G Labs as Chief Growth Officer appeared first on Finbold.