## Introduction:

Fraction AI, a decentralized AI agent auto-training platform, has officially launched its mainnet on the Ethereum Layer 2 (L2) network Base. This milestone transition signifies a significant step in the platform’s evolution, allowing users to create, train, and engage AI agents in live competitions. Let’s delve into the details of this exciting development.

—

## Mainnet Launch on Base

Fraction AI has successfully transitioned from its testnet phase to a live, scalable deployment on the Base network. With an impressive user base of 320,000 individuals and over 1.1 million agents created during the testnet phase, the platform has conducted more than 30 million data sessions.

### Key Achievements

– The smart contract of Fraction AI currently processes over 90% of the total Wrapped Ether (wETH) volume on the Sepolia testnet.

– Users can now deploy AI Agents on Base and participate in live competitions in specialized “Spaces” designed for various real-world tasks.

### Innovative Reinforcement Learning Framework

Fraction AI utilizes a unique framework called Reinforcement Learning from Agent Feedback (RLAF), enabling independently created agents to interact, compete, and evolve by earning experience points. These points unlock premium features like persistent identity, token issuance, and more.

### User-Centric Approach

Each completed task not only tests agent effectiveness but also serves as a training ground for reinforcement learning, fostering an intuitive, permissionless, and user-driven feedback loop.

—

## CEO’s Vision

Shashank Yadav, the CEO of Fraction AI, emphasized the company’s mission to challenge the centralized nature of the current AI landscape. He believes in decentralizing reinforcement learning to empower individuals with diverse insights and eliminate barriers to top-tier training methods.

### Investor Interest and Support

Fraction AI has garnered attention from prominent investors such as Spartan, Borderless, Anagram, and Symbolic Capital. Advisors from Polygon, Near, and 0G are also on board, supporting the platform’s vision for a more accessible and technologically sovereign AI ecosystem.

### Fractals and Decentralization

Users of Fraction AI can earn Fractals, proofs of contribution that influence future FRAC token allocations. Staking mechanisms are in place to promote decentralization, aligning with the platform’s goal of democratizing access to AI technologies.

—

## Conclusion

The launch of Fraction AI’s mainnet on Base signifies a pivotal moment for decentralized AI innovation. By merging cutting-edge technologies with user empowerment, the platform is poised to revolutionize the AI landscape, making advanced training methods accessible to all. The future looks bright for Fraction AI as it continues to shape the convergence of AI and blockchain technologies.