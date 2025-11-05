Fraktion acquires Pecule to accelerate growth in private asset tokenization and distribution in Europe

## Introduction

Fraktion, a prominent SaaS platform with a focus on real-world asset tokenization and management, has recently acquired Pecule, a French fintech specializing in digital securities issuance platforms. This strategic move is set to revolutionize the landscape of private asset tokenization and distribution in Europe. Read on to explore the details of this acquisition and its implications for the industry.

### Fraktion Acquires Pecule to Drive Growth in Private Asset Tokenization and Distribution

Fraktion’s acquisition of Pecule, as reported by Finbold on November 5, signifies a significant milestone in the evolution of private asset tokenization. This article delves into the key aspects of this acquisition and the transformative impact it is poised to have on the industry.

#### Tokenization as Infrastructure

With the integration of Pecule into its ecosystem, Fraktion now boasts a comprehensive operational solution for structuring and tokenizing investment vehicles spanning real estate, private equity, and club deals. This partnership enables seamless end-to-end capabilities, facilitating smoother fundraising processes and enhancing the overall investor experience. Vincent Pastor, CEO of Fraktion, underscores the pivotal role of tokenization in reshaping the financing landscape for private assets.

#### Boosting Commercial Growth

The collaboration between Fraktion and Pecule is strategically designed to attract established issuers and amplify the launch capacity for new investment platforms. By merging cutting-edge distribution capabilities with robust infrastructure, the partnership aims to elevate fundraising efficiency and liquidity for private assets. Gauthier Alexandrian, Founder of Pecule, highlights the synergies that the union with Fraktion brings to the value chain.

#### Global Scale

The Fraktion-Pecule alliance sets the stage for expansive growth, with plans to operate over 40 platforms within the upcoming year. This strategic expansion encompasses key markets in Europe, the Middle East (with a focus on Dubai), and burgeoning regions in Asia. Fraktion’s vision entails forging strategic partnerships with industry players to fortify its digital distribution network, offering a holistic approach to tokenized asset investment.

### Conclusion

As Fraktion embarks on a trajectory of accelerated growth in the realm of private asset tokenization and distribution, the partnership with Pecule signifies a pioneering leap towards establishing an integrated infrastructure for tokenized private assets. By harnessing the synergies of both platforms, Fraktion is poised to reshape the landscape of asset tokenization in Europe and beyond, ushering in a new era of efficiency and accessibility for investors and issuers alike.