Franklin Crypto Index ETF Adds XRP, Solana, and Dogecoin to Boost Investor Exposure

# Franklin Crypto Index ETF Enhances Portfolio with XRP, Solana, and Dogecoin

## Introduction

Franklin Templeton’s Crypto Index ETF is expanding its investment offerings to include XRP, Solana, and Dogecoin, alongside existing assets like Ethereum and Bitcoin. This move aims to provide investors with a broader array of options for their portfolios.

## Franklin Crypto Index ETF Expands Portfolio

### Franklin Templeton’s Diversification Strategy

In a recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Franklin Templeton revealed its decision to incorporate XRP, Solana, and Dogecoin into its crypto index ETF starting December 1, 2025. By adding these popular cryptocurrencies, the fund seeks to diversify its holdings and cater to the increasing demand for alternative digital assets.

### Investor Exposure and Opportunities

The inclusion of XRP, Solana, and Dogecoin in the fund’s portfolio is strategic, aiming to boost investor exposure to a variety of crypto assets beyond just Bitcoin and Ethereum. This move reflects a growing trend among investment firms to embrace a more comprehensive approach to cryptocurrency investments, offering investors greater opportunities for diversification and potential returns.

## Conclusion

Franklin Templeton’s decision to incorporate XRP, Solana, and Dogecoin into its Crypto Index ETF underscores a commitment to expanding investment options in the rapidly evolving digital asset market. With this strategic move, the fund aims to provide investors with increased exposure to a diverse range of cryptocurrencies, positioning itself as a key player in the crypto investment landscape.